Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 142
A wellness researcher is studying the early morning body temperatures (in units of ) of randomly selected healthy adults. Assume the data follow a normal distribution. The sample data are listed below, and the sample standard deviation is known to be 0.28°F.
97.5,98.1,98.3,97.8,98.2,97.9,98.4,98.0,97.6,98.1
Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the mean body temperature of healthy adults. Interpret your result.