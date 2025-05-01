A wellness researcher is studying the early morning body temperatures (in units of ° F \degree\text{F} ) of 10 10 randomly selected healthy adults. Assume the data follow a normal distribution. The sample data are listed below, and the sample standard deviation is known to be 0.28 ° F 0.28\degree\text{F} 0.28° F .

97.5 , 98.1 , 98.3 , 97.8 , 98.2 , 97.9 , 98.4 , 98.0 , 97.6 , 98.1 97.5, 98.1, 98.3, 97.8, 98.2, 97.9, 98.4, 98.0, 97.6, 98.1 97.5 , 98.1 , 98.3 , 97.8 , 98.2 , 97.9 , 98.4 , 98.0 , 97.6 , 98.1

Using a 95 % 95\% confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the mean body temperature of healthy adults. Interpret your result.