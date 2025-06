A factory produces small gadgets with a probability of 0.55 0.55 that a gadget meets quality standards. A random sample of 40 40 gadgets is selected. Determine if it is appropriate to use the normal distribution to approximate the binomial probability distribution for the number of gadgets meeting the quality standards.

n = 40 n=40 , p = 0.55 p=0.55 , q = 0.45 q=0.45