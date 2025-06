You want to estimate the average time (in units of hours) it takes hikers to complete a mountain trail. The estimate must be accurate to within 0.033 0.033 hours ( 2 2 minutes) of the population mean. You decide to construct a 99 % 99\% 99% confidence interval for the population mean. Use the population standard deviation of 0.068 0.068 hours. What is the minimum sample size required?