A company that produces printer cartridges claims that the standard deviation in the number of pages their cartridges can print is exactly 18.5 18.5 pages. To verify this claim, a technician tests a random sample of 30 30 cartridges and finds that the sample standard deviation is 21.3 21.3 pages. At the α = 0.05 α=0.05 level of significance, test the company's claim. Assume the page yields are normally distributed.