A surveyor collects data on 30 30 randomly selected customers entering a mobile phone store. Each customer is classified as either a first-time visitor ( F F ) or a returning customer ( R R ). There are 20 20 returning customers and 10 10 first-time visitors. The store manager believes that customers visit randomly by type, meaning there's a 50 / 50 50/50 split between first-timers and returners. What is the claim, and what are the null and alternative hypotheses for this test?