A biologist compares the average wingspan (in cm) of two bird species: robins and sparrows. The mean wingspan for robins is 32.1 cm 32.1\text{ cm} ( s R = 2.4 s_R = 2.4 , n R = 25 n_R = 25 ), and for sparrows is 28.9 cm 28.9\text{ cm} ( s S = 2.1 s_S = 2.1 , n S = 30 n_S = 30 ). Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the difference in means between robins and sparrows ( μ R − μ S \mu_R - \mu_S ).