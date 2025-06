A bank teller can serve up to 5 5 customers per minute. The number of customers arriving each minute for 10 10 minutes is: 4 4 , 6 6 , 5 5 , 7 7 , 3 3 , 8 8 , 5 5 , 2 2 , 6 6 , 7 7 . At the start, no customers are waiting. What is the number of customers waiting at the end of minute 10 10 ?