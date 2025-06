A student recorded the number of pages read each day for 15 15 days:

12 12 , 15 15 , 18 18 , 21 21 , 15 15 , 24 24 , 18 18 , 27 27 , 30 30 , 15 15 , 21 21 , 24 24 , 27 27 , 18 18 , 21 21 .

Find the mean, median, and mode of the data. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.