A biologist measures the heights of n = 20 n = 20 plants from a normally distributed population. The sample mean is x ˉ = 36.2 \bar{x} = 36.2 cm \text{cm} and the sample standard deviation is s = 4.7 s = 4.7 cm \text{cm} . Construct a 99 % 99\% confidence interval for the population mean.