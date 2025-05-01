Classify the following data as qualitative or quantitative and specify the level of measurement. The following are the weights (in kilograms) of the 10 10 heaviest pumpkins at a state fair: 1025 1025 , 987 987 , 965 965 , 920 920 , 899 899 , 880 880 , 870 870 , 860 860 , 845 845 , 830 830 .