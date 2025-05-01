A manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the weights of its cereal boxes is less than 25 25 grams \text{grams} . At the α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 significance level, test this claim using the following sample data: sample standard deviation s = 26.2 s=26.2 grams \text{grams} , sample size n = 15 n=15 . Assume the weights are normally distributed.