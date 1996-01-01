A medical research firm obtained a nationwide registry of N = 4800 N=4800 adults diagnosed with Type II diabetes and needs a sample of n = 40 n=40 . The registry contains counts by age strata: 18 – 39 18–39 has N 1 = 1200 N_1=1200 , 40 – 59 40–59 has N 2 = 2000 N_2=2000 , and 60 + 60+ has N 3 = 1600 N_3=1600 . Which sampling design and selection procedure is most appropriate to obtain a representative sample of n = 40 n=40 ?