A retail chain predicts quarterly profit (in millions) using y = 12 , 300 + 4.50 x 1 − 3.75 x 2 y = 12,300 + 4.50x_1 - 3.75x_2 , where x 1 x_1 is the number of new products launched and x 2 x_2 is the average marketing spend per product (in thousands). What is the predicted profit if x 1 = 300 x_1 = 300 and x 2 = 800 x_2 = 800 ?