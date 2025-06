A researcher claims that the average daily screen time for college students is 5.2 5.2 hours. A sample of 16 16 students has a mean daily screen time of 6.1 6.1 hours, with a standard deviation of 1.4 1.4 hours. At the 99 % 99\% confidence level, does the calculated t t -value fall between − t 0.99 -t_{0.99} and t 0.99 t_{0.99} ?