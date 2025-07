A nutritionist claims that the average sugar content in Brand A cereal is greater than the average in Brand B cereal. To test this claim at the α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 level of significance, the following data is collected from independent random samples of each brand:

Population standard deviations:

σ 1 = 1.5 \sigma_1 = 1.5 grams (Brand A), σ 2 = 1.2 \sigma_2 = 1.2 grams (Brand B)

Sample statistics:

x ˉ 1 = 10.2 \bar{x}_1 = 10.2 grams, n 1 = 64 n_1 = 64 (Brand A)

x ˉ 2 = 9.6 \bar{x}_2 = 9.6 grams, n 2 = 49 n_2 = 49 (Brand B)