The monthly rent (in dollars) paid by 12 12 randomly selected residents in a city is listed below:

950 950 , 1020 1020 , 990 990 , 980 980 , 1005 1005 , 1015 1015 , 995 995 , 1030 1030 , 1010 1010 , 1000 1000 , 985 985 , 970 970