Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 94
The weights (in kg) of 8 randomly selected sealed sugar packs were recorded as follows:
1.0,1.2,0.9,1.1,1.0,0.8,1.3,1.1
Assuming the weights follow a normal distribution, construct a 99% confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.