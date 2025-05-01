The weights (in kg \text{kg} kg ) of 8 8 8 randomly selected sealed sugar packs were recorded as follows:

1.0 , 1.2 , 0.9 , 1.1 , 1.0 , 0.8 , 1.3 , 1.1 1.0, 1.2, 0.9, 1.1, 1.0, 0.8, 1.3, 1.1 1.0 , 1.2 , 0.9 , 1.1 , 1.0 , 0.8 , 1.3 , 1.1

Assuming the weights follow a normal distribution, construct a 99 % 99\% 99% confidence interval for the population standard deviation ( σ σ ). Also, interpret the results.