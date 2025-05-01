A nutritionist is testing whether the preference for salad type (Caesar, garden, or Greek) is independent of gender (male or female). A random sample of 60 60 participants yields a test statistic of χ 2 = 6.25 \chi^2 = 6.25 χ 2 = 6.25 , with degrees of freedom d f = 2 df=2 . At the 0.05 0.05 level of significance, decide whether to reject H 0 H_0 , and interpret your decision in the context of the problem.