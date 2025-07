A nutritionist believes that the average protein content in the diet of wolves from Forest M M is higher than that of wolves from Forest N N . A sample of 20 20 wolves from Forest M M has a mean protein intake of 150 150 grams with a standard deviation of 30 30 grams. A sample of 22 22 wolves from Forest N N has a mean of 135 135 grams with a standard deviation of 40 40 grams. At α = 0.01 α = 0.01 , can you support the nutritionist’s claim? Assume equal population variances.