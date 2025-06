A small bakery is testing how often its new muffins are fully baked. The probability that a muffin is fully baked is 0.10 0.10 . A batch of 20 20 muffins is tested. Determine whether it is appropriate to use the normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution for the number of fully baked muffins.

n = 20 n=20 , p = 0.10 p=0.10 , q = 0.90 q=0.90