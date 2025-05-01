A researcher suspects that coin flips from a vending machine are not fair. In 20 20 flips, there are only 5 5 heads. Use a two-tailed binomial test with α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 . Let 𝑛 = 20 𝑛=20 , p = 0.5 p=0.5 , and use binomial critical values. What are the critical values for this test?