An analyst is comparing the consistency of customer satisfaction scores between two branches of a retail store. A sample of 14 14 scores from Branch X has a standard deviation of 18.7 18.7 , and a sample of 11 11 scores from Branch Y has a standard deviation of 22.3 22.3 . At α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 , is there evidence to suggest the standard deviations are not equal?