A scientist measures the concentration of a chemical in 25 25 water samples and finds a sample mean of 13.6 mg/L 13.6~\text{mg/L} with a sample standard deviation of 3.2 mg/L 3.2~\text{mg/L} . Construct the 98 % 98\% confidence interval for the population mean using the t t -distribution. Assume the population of concentrations is normally distributed.