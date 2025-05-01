A coach records the number of sit-ups completed by 7 athletes before and after a three-week training program.

Before: ∣ 30 ∣ 28 ∣ 32 ∣ 35 ∣ 29 ∣ 31 ∣ 27 ∣ | 30 | 28 | 32 | 35 | 29 | 31 | 27 |

After: ∣ 33 ∣ 31 ∣ 36 ∣ 38 ∣ 32 ∣ 34 ∣ 30 ∣ |33|31|36|38|32|34|30|