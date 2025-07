A school psychologist believes that the average test score of students who receive tutoring is higher than those who do not. In a random sample of 55 55 tutored students, the mean score is 79.5 79.5 with a population standard deviation of 8.2 8.2 . In a sample of 60 60 students without tutoring, the mean score is 75.1 75.1 with a population standard deviation of 9.6 9.6 . At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , does the data support the psychologist’s belief?