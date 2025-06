A raffle ticket costs $ 30 \$30 . There is a 1 10 \frac{1}{10} chance of winning the grand prize, and a 1 5 \frac15 chance of winning a consolation prize. If you win the grand prize, you receive $ 180 \$180 . If you win the consolation prize, you get your $ 30 \$30 back. What is the expected net gain for 1 1 ticket?