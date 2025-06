A pharmaceutical company fills bottles with a saline solution. After a recent calibration, the mean fill is 50.05 50.05 milliliters with a standard deviation of 0.08 0.08 milliliters. Bottles are considered acceptable if they contain between 49.90 mL 49.90\text{ mL} and 50.20 mL 50.20\text{ mL} . What is the probability that a randomly selected bottle is within the acceptable range?