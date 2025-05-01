Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 85
A nutritionist measures the daily intake of fiber (in grams) for 12 adults:
18, 22, 19, 25, 20, 23, 21, 24, 20, 22, 19, 23
Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population mean score, assuming normality, provided that the sample mean is 21.33 and the sample standard deviation is 2.19.