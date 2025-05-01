A nutritionist measures the daily intake of fiber (in grams) for 12 12 12 adults:

18 18 18 , 22 22 22 , 19 19 19 , 25 25 25 , 20 20 20 , 23 23 23 , 21 21 21 , 24 24 24 , 20 20 20 , 22 22 22 , 19 19 19 , 23 23 23

Construct a 99 % 99\% 99% confidence interval for the population mean score, assuming normality, provided that the sample mean is 21.33 21.33 21.33 and the sample standard deviation is 2.19 2.19 2.19 .