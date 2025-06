A beverage company uses a machine to fill bottles with juice. The company wants to estimate the average volume of juice dispensed by the machine to be within 0.5 0.5 fluid ounce of the true mean. Assume the population of volumes is normally distributed with a known standard deviation of 0.75 0.75 fluid ounce. What is the minimum sample size needed to construct a 90 % 90\% confidence interval for the population mean?