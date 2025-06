A pharmaceutical company is testing the time it takes for a new antibiotic to reach maximum concentration in patients. The population standard deviation for this time should be less than 8 min 8~\text{min} to meet regulatory standards. If the 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the population standard deviation σ \sigma is ( 5.1 min, 7.7 min) \left(5.1~\text{min, 7.7}\right.\text{min)} , does this interval indicate that the variation in peak times is within acceptable limits? Justify your answer.