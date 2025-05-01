A quality control manager claims that the variance in the lifespans of a certain type of lightbulb is exactly 36 36 hours \text{hours} . To test this claim, a random sample of 18 18 bulbs is selected, and the sample variance is found to be 42 42 hours 2 \text{hours}^2 . At the α = 0.05 α=0.05 significance level, test the manager's claim. Assume the lifespans are normally distributed.