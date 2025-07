Researchers studied the effect of a dietary supplement on cholesterol reduction. In the study, 90 90 participants took the supplement and 90 90 took a placebo. Of those who took the supplement, 27 27 achieved a significant reduction in cholesterol, while 63 63 did not. Of those who took the placebo, 9 9 achieved a significant reduction, while 81 81 did not. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, is there evidence to reject the claim that the proportion of participants achieving significant cholesterol reduction is the same for both groups?