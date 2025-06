A company's quarterly bonuses (in thousands of dollars) for a group of employees are as follows: 22 22 22 , 25 25 25 , 28 28 28 , 31 31 31 , 24 24 24 , 27 27 27 , 29 29 29 , 23 23 23 , 30 30 30 , 26 26 26 , 25 25 25 , and 28 28 28 . What are the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the dataset?