During a promotional event, a company decides to give away free samples of their new product to the first 100 100 visitors. Surprisingly, 98 98 of the first 100 100 visitors were given a variant A of the product, while only 2 2 received variant B. If the distribution was supposed to be random with an equal chance for each visitor to receive either variant, what is the probability of 98 98 or more visitors given a variant A sample?