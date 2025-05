A botanist measures the lengths in centimeters of 10 10 different leaves:

7.2 8.5 6.9 9.1 7.8 8.3 6.7 9.4 7.6 8.9 7.2~~8.5~~6.9~~9.1~~7.8~~8.3~~6.7~~9.4~~7.6~~8.9

What is the range of these leaf lengths?