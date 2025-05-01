A teacher records the scores of students in three different classes:

Class 1 1 : 75 , 80 , 78 , 82 , 76 , 85 , 79 , 83 , 77 , 81 , 84 , 86 , 80 , 78 , 82 , 79 , 77 , 85 75,80,78,82,76,85,79,83,77,81,84,86,80,78,82,79,77,85

Class 2 2 : 82 , 85 , 79 , 80 , 77 , 78 , 81 , 83 , 84 , 76 , 75 , 80 , 79 , 81 , 87 82,85,79,80,77,78,81,83,84,76,75,80,79,81,87

Class 3 3 : 88 , 90 , 86 , 87 , 85 , 89 , 91 , 84 , 86 , 83 , 82 , 87 , 88 , 89 , 90 , 85 , 86 , 84 , 81 , 83 88,90,86,87,85,89,91,84,86,83,82,87,88,89,90,85,86,84,81,83

What are n 1 n_1 , n 2 n_2 , n 3 n_3 , and N N ?