A business analyst wants to compare the service ratings (on a scale of 1 1 to 10 10 ) given by customers across three branches: Branch A, Branch B, and Branch C. Because the ratings are ordinal and the data are not normally distributed, a Kruskal–Wallis test will be used. The ratings from a random sample of customers are:

Branch A: 7 , 5 , 6 7, 5, 6

Branch B: 4 , 8 , 6 4, 8, 6

Branch C: 3 , 5 , 4 3, 5, 4

Use the Kruskal–Wallis test to calculate the test statistic H H for these samples.