The daily high temperatures (in ∘ C ^{\circ}\text{C} ) for a week in a city are:

22 22 , 24 24 , 21 21 , 23 23 , 25 25 , 24 24 , 22 22 .

Find the mean, median, and mode of the temperatures. Which measure best represents a typical day's high temperature? Justify your answer.