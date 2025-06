A researcher wants to estimate the average height of plants in a greenhouse. She takes a random sample of 54 54 plants from a total population of 210 210 plants. The sample mean height is 15.75 15.75 cm \text{cm} , and the population standard deviation is 0.80 cm 0.80\text{ cm} . Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the population mean using the finite population correction factor.