A nutritionist claims that there is a difference in cholesterol levels between people who follow a vegetarian diet and those who do not. The table below shows the cholesterol levels (in units of mg/dL \text{mg/dL} ) for a random sample of 8 8 vegetarians and 9 9 non-vegetarians. At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , can you support the nutritionist's claim?