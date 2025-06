A recent survey found that 72 % 72\% of workers bring their own lunch to work at least three days a week. You randomly choose 5 workers and ask each one if they bring their own lunch at least three days a week. Let the random variable represent the number of workers who do this. Create a binomial distribution and a corresponding histogram to answer the following:

i. What is the histogram’s shape?

ii. Which value of x x would be considered unusual?

iii. Why is this value considered unusual?