A charity is selling $ 15 \$15 raffle tickets to raise funds. The grand prize is a new laptop valued at $ 2 , 200 \$2,200 , the second prize is a bicycle worth $ 650 \$650 , and there are 12 12 third prizes of $ 120 \$120 gift cards. If 2 , 000 2,000 tickets are sold, what is the expected value for a player who buys 1 1 ticket?