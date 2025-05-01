A researcher is studying the time (in hours) it takes for hikers to complete a moderately difficult trail. A sample of 5 5 randomly selected hikers completed the trail in the following times (in hours):

2.70 , 2.65 , 2.80 , 2.75 , 2.60 2.70, 2.65, 2.80, 2.75, 2.60 2.70 , 2.65 , 2.80 , 2.75 , 2.60

Assume the population standard deviation is 0.068 0.068 hours. What is the point estimate of the population mean trail completion time?