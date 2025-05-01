Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 126
A researcher is studying the time (in hours) it takes for hikers to complete a moderately difficult trail. A sample of randomly selected hikers completed the trail in the following times (in hours):
2.70,2.65,2.80,2.75,2.60
Assume the population standard deviation is hours. What is the point estimate of the population mean trail completion time?