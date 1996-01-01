Let the sample space be S = { A , B , C , D , E , F , G , H , I , J } S=\{A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J\} , and the event F = { C , D , E , F } F=\{C,D,E,F\} . List F c F^c and determine P ( F c ) P(F^c) assuming all outcomes are equally likely.