A researcher wants to estimate the difference in proportions of two populations. In sample 1 1 , x 1 = 52 x_1 = 52 successes out of n 1 = 220 n_1 = 220 . In sample 2 2 , x 2 = 41 x_2 = 41 successes out of n 2 = 180 n_2 = 180 . Construct a 90 % 90\% confidence interval for p 1 − p 2 p_1-p_2 .