A researcher collects data on the average reading scores of 12 12 -year-olds and the average household income (in units of thousands of dollars) for 10 10 randomly selected cities. The Pearson correlation coefficient calculated from the data is r = 0.82 r=0.82 . At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , is there a significant correlation between reading scores and household income? Use a two-tailed test.