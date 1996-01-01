A researcher wants to test the effect of a memory training program. Before the program, a participant could recall 12 12 items from a list. After the program, the participant was tested on 10 10 different lists, with the following numbers of items recalled: 15 , 17 , 16 , 18 , 14 , 19 , 16 , 17 , 15 , 18 15, 17, 16, 18, 14, 19, 16, 17, 15, 18 . To estimate the mean post-program recall score, the researcher plans to generate 5000 5000 independent bootstrap samples of size n = 10 n = 10 with replacement. What is the procedure for building the bootstrap distribution of the sample mean?