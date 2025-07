A fitness researcher claims that the mean resting heart rate differs between long-distance runners and swimmers. A sample of 20 20 runners has a mean resting heart rate of 58 58 beats per minute with a standard deviation of 6.5 6.5 bpm. A sample of 22 22 swimmers has a mean resting heart rate of 61 61 bpm with a standard deviation of 7.8 7.8 bpm. At α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , can you support the researcher's claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are not equal.