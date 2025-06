The following are the weights (in kilograms) of a group of packages: 22 22 , 25 25 , 19 19 , 21 21 , 24 24 , 23 23 , 20 20 , 22 22 , 26 26 , and 21 21 . If each package's weight is increased by 10 % 10\% , what are the new sample mean and sample standard deviation?