A nutritionist claims that the median daily calorie intake for adults in a certain city is 2200 2200 calories or less. The daily calorie intakes (in calories) of 12 12 randomly selected adults are: 2100 2100 , 2250 2250 , 2300 2300 , 2150 2150 , 2400 2400 , 2200 2200 , 2350 2350 , 2180 2180 , 2250 2250 , 2100 2100 , 2450 2450 , 2250 2250 . At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the nutritionist's claim?